Assessing Arkansas' Early Enrollees - Defense, Special Teams

One of the biggest storylines at Arkansas this spring was the fact that almost its entire 2022 signing class enrolled early.

In what’s believed to be the biggest crop of incoming freshmen to go through spring ball in school history, the Razorbacks welcomed 16 scholarship players who skipped their final semester of high school to get a jump on college football.

After watching them go through drills and practices the last couple of months, as well as talking to head coach Sam Pittman and their teammates about them, HawgBeat figured it would be good to do a quick rundown of each player.

We looked at the eight offensive players Wednesday, so now it’s time to do the other side of the ball — and special teams — with the six defenders and two specialists who joined the team as early enrollee freshmen…

DB Anthony Brown

Although listed as an “athlete” on Rivals, Brown was recruited by Arkansas as a defensive back. Specifically, he told Rivals after his commitment, the Razorbacks wanted him to play middle safety — the same position as Jalen Catalon.

Catalon, of course, chose to return to Arkansas for a fourth season in 2022. While starting above the potential first-round pick is unlikely, barring injury, Brown did quickly assert himself as a second-teamer and drew some early praise from the upperclassman following the first practice of spring ball.

“He’s been doing a great job at middle safety,” Catalon said. “He’s been playing there quite a bit. He’s starting to get his feet wet a little bit. He had an interception today (where) he broke on the ball and made a good play.”