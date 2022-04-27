Assessing Arkansas' incoming transfers after spring ball

Latavious Brini - DB - Georgia

Among the four early enrollees who participated in spring ball, Brini probably had the toughest time climbing the depth chart. That is likely due to him not only learning a new playbook, but also a new position. A nickel back at Georgia, Brini wanted to get a shot at safety and the Razorbacks obliged by letting him work there throughout the spring.

That learning curve is what held him back, but Pittman said he also expects to give him a look at nickel — where Myles Slusher spent a good chunk of practice at, as well as Jayden Johnson. As things currently stand, he’s behind both of those defensive backs in the pecking order, plus safeties Jalen Catalon and Simeon Blair.

Things started to slow down for him later in the spring, Pittman said, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make a move once fall camp ramps up in August. It’s also worth noting that when the Razorbacks go to the three-man front, dime defense, Brini would need to pass just one of the four aforementioned defensive backs to get on the field.

Jadon Haselwood - WR - Oklahoma

Easily the most hyped transfer Arkansas brought in this offseason, Haselwood has pretty high expectations. Not only is he a former five-star recruit and No. 1 overall wide receiver in the 2019 class, but he’s expected to fill the shoes — and giant gloves — of Treylon Burks, arguably the best wide receiver in school history.