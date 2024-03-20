Following the end of a disappointing 16-17 (6-12 SEC) season for the Razorbacks, Arkansas guard Khalif Battle has an important career decision to make that will drastically impact the offseason for the Hogs' basketball program.

A graduate senior that transferred to Fayetteville from Temple, Battle had an up-and-down season but finished strong with nine-straight double-digit performances to close out the campaign — including two 30+ point games and a career-high 42 points against Missouri.

Battle ended the season averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field, 35.3% from beyond the arch and 87.3% from the charity stripe. With one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, Battle has to make the decision whether to go pro or spend one more year with the Razorbacks.

"I’m going to get some next level feedback from the NBA, see where I can get better at and see what they want me to do," Battle said during an interview on 103.7 The Buzz on Tuesday. "Because every kid in D1 basketball, the dream is to get to the next level.

"So definitely taking a part of that process and then also seeing how things shake up back here. But as of now, my mindset is definitely coming back. Right now I’m focused on the next level and seeing where I could get better at to get there one day."