Battle: 'As of now, my mindset is definitely coming back'
Following the end of a disappointing 16-17 (6-12 SEC) season for the Razorbacks, Arkansas guard Khalif Battle has an important career decision to make that will drastically impact the offseason for the Hogs' basketball program.
A graduate senior that transferred to Fayetteville from Temple, Battle had an up-and-down season but finished strong with nine-straight double-digit performances to close out the campaign — including two 30+ point games and a career-high 42 points against Missouri.
Battle ended the season averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field, 35.3% from beyond the arch and 87.3% from the charity stripe. With one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, Battle has to make the decision whether to go pro or spend one more year with the Razorbacks.
"I’m going to get some next level feedback from the NBA, see where I can get better at and see what they want me to do," Battle said during an interview on 103.7 The Buzz on Tuesday. "Because every kid in D1 basketball, the dream is to get to the next level.
"So definitely taking a part of that process and then also seeing how things shake up back here. But as of now, my mindset is definitely coming back. Right now I’m focused on the next level and seeing where I could get better at to get there one day."
Typically when a transfer has success under head coach Eric Musselman, they move on from the program to the NBA. Some recent examples are Stanley Umude and Ricky Council IV, who have both fared well with their respective teams this season.
Battle's case is unique, though, because of his inconsistency throughout the year. Following an 18-point game against Abilene Christian on Dec. 21, Battle only registered two double-digit performances from then until an 18-point outing against Mississippi State on Feb. 17. That includes five games where he received under 10 minutes of playing time.
"I think I’ve never been through the wringer of playing and not playing," Battle said. "I think being ready to play is something very underestimated in college sports for players, especially because you can be a star and not be that guy anymore. You got to work to being that guy again. It’s tough. I think Coach definitely knew what he was doing, there’s a method to his madness."
With lots of roster attrition expected this offseason — including the departures of Keyon Menifield Jr., Joseph Pinion and Denijay Harris to the transfer portal already— Arkansas could really benefit from Battle's return. He would benefit too, and it's something the do-it-all guard has already put some thought into.
"I think I got better from this year and I think if I were to come back, I’d be that much better next year because I’ve already been through the ringer and I came out from it being pretty successful," Battle said. "I think now it would be me taking that extra jump to the next level."
