HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys from OStateIllustrated Publisher Jeff Johnson.

Led by head coach Mike Gundy, the Cowboys finished the 2023 season with a 10-4 (7-2 Big 12) overall record with wins over Kansas State, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M (Texas Bowl).

Last week, Oklahoma State defeated former 2023 FCS National Champion South Dakota State 44-20. Seventh-year quarterback Alan Bowman completed 24-of-33 throws for 245 yards and two touchdowns, while All-American running back Ollie Gordon II added 126 yards and three scores on 28 attempts.

Arkansas has the odds stacked against it heading into this pivotal road tilt, as the Cowboys boast an impressive home record since 2020 (24 wins) and the self-proclaimed "tightest sidelines in all of football."

Here is what Johnson had to say about Saturday's matchup, which is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma...