The long-awaited football season is here and it’s time to celebrate. The Razorbacks may not be playing Saturday, but there are some interesting matchups to take a look at.
To start, we have the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland. Florida State is a double-digit favorite as expected, but Georgia Tech has eight starters who played for a 2023 offense that finished 34th in the country in yards per game (424.6).
If fans are looking for a matchup with Arkansas ties, Springdale native and former Razorbacks quarterback Rhett Lashlee will lead his SMU Mustangs against Nevada at Mackay Stadium. Former Hogs Andrew Chamblee, Paris Patterson and Tank Booker all transferred to SMU during the offseason as well.
LINES/ODDS
#10 Florida State @ Georgia Tech (Dublin, Ireland)
ML: Florida State (-540), Georgia Tech (+350)
Spread: Florida State -10.5 (-110), Georgia Tech +10.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 55.5 (-110/-110)
McNeese State @ Tarleton State
ML: McNeese State (-+600), Tarleton State (-850)
Spread: McNeese State +17.5 (-110), Tarleton State -17.5 (-110)
Over/Under: N/A
Montana State @ New Mexico
ML: Montana State (-500), New Mexico (+400)
Spread: Montana State -13.5 (-110), New Mexico +13.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 53.5 (-115/-105)
SEMO @ North Alabama
ML: SEMO (-300), North Alabama (+250)
Spread: SEMO -7.5 (-110), North Alabama +7.5 (--110)
Over/Under: N/A
Florida A&M @ Norfolk State
ML: Florida A&M (-700), Norfolk State (+525)
Spread: Florida A&M -15.5 (-110), Norfolk State +15.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 55.5 (-110/-110)
SMU @ Nevada
ML: SMU (-2500), Nevada (+1200)
Spread: SMU -26.5 (-110), Nevada +26.5 (--110)
Over/Under: 55.5 (-110/-110)
Delaware State @ Hawaii
ML: N/A
Spread: Delaware State +39.5 (-110), Hawaii -39.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 56.5 (-105/-115)
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS
Each story, HawgBeat will list a pick that looks favorable.
Florida State-Georgia Tech UNDER 55.5 (-110)
Season-opener? Check. Overseas matchup? Check. Two offenses that return key contributors from good units last season? Check.
That third point makes you think Florida State-Georgia Tech will be a high-scoring shootout, but games aren’t played on paper.
In a bout that features two conference foes, both defenses fight hard to keep things competitive and the offenses are sloppy enough to hold the final score under 55.5 total points.