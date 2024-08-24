HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports gambling app of the Saracen Casino Resort.

The long-awaited football season is here and it’s time to celebrate. The Razorbacks may not be playing Saturday, but there are some interesting matchups to take a look at.

To start, we have the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland. Florida State is a double-digit favorite as expected, but Georgia Tech has eight starters who played for a 2023 offense that finished 34th in the country in yards per game (424.6).

If fans are looking for a matchup with Arkansas ties, Springdale native and former Razorbacks quarterback Rhett Lashlee will lead his SMU Mustangs against Nevada at Mackay Stadium. Former Hogs Andrew Chamblee, Paris Patterson and Tank Booker all transferred to SMU during the offseason as well.

