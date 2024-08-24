PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

BetSaracen: College Football Week 0

Florida State opens the 2024 season versus Georgia Tech in Ireland.
Florida State opens the 2024 season versus Georgia Tech in Ireland. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports gambling app of the Saracen Casino Resort.

The long-awaited football season is here and it’s time to celebrate. The Razorbacks may not be playing Saturday, but there are some interesting matchups to take a look at.

To start, we have the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland. Florida State is a double-digit favorite as expected, but Georgia Tech has eight starters who played for a 2023 offense that finished 34th in the country in yards per game (424.6).

If fans are looking for a matchup with Arkansas ties, Springdale native and former Razorbacks quarterback Rhett Lashlee will lead his SMU Mustangs against Nevada at Mackay Stadium. Former Hogs Andrew Chamblee, Paris Patterson and Tank Booker all transferred to SMU during the offseason as well.

Below are details on the odds for Week 0 of the college football season. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on NCAAF under the football tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

LINES/ODDS

#10 Florida State @ Georgia Tech (Dublin, Ireland)

ML: Florida State (-540), Georgia Tech (+350)

Spread: Florida State -10.5 (-110), Georgia Tech +10.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 55.5 (-110/-110)

McNeese State @ Tarleton State

ML: McNeese State (-+600), Tarleton State (-850)

Spread: McNeese State +17.5 (-110), Tarleton State -17.5 (-110)

Over/Under: N/A

Montana State @ New Mexico

ML: Montana State (-500), New Mexico (+400)

Spread: Montana State -13.5 (-110), New Mexico +13.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 53.5 (-115/-105)

SEMO @ North Alabama

ML: SEMO (-300), North Alabama (+250)

Spread: SEMO -7.5 (-110), North Alabama +7.5 (--110)

Over/Under: N/A

Florida A&M @ Norfolk State

ML: Florida A&M (-700), Norfolk State (+525)

Spread: Florida A&M -15.5 (-110), Norfolk State +15.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 55.5 (-110/-110)

SMU @ Nevada

ML: SMU (-2500), Nevada (+1200)

Spread: SMU -26.5 (-110), Nevada +26.5 (--110)

Over/Under: 55.5 (-110/-110)

Delaware State @ Hawaii

ML: N/A

Spread: Delaware State +39.5 (-110), Hawaii -39.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 56.5 (-105/-115)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each story, HawgBeat will list a pick that looks favorable.

Florida State-Georgia Tech UNDER 55.5 (-110)

Season-opener? Check. Overseas matchup? Check. Two offenses that return key contributors from good units last season? Check.

That third point makes you think Florida State-Georgia Tech will be a high-scoring shootout, but games aren’t played on paper.

In a bout that features two conference foes, both defenses fight hard to keep things competitive and the offenses are sloppy enough to hold the final score under 55.5 total points.

