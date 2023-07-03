BetSaracen: Former Hogs begin NBA Summer League action
Three former Arkansas basketball players will begin NBA Summer League action Monday evening in two separate leagues.
As part of the Salt Lake City Summer League, Ricky Council IV will be the first Razorback from the 2022-23 squad to make his summer league debut when Council and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. CT on NBA TV.
Former Hog Jaylin Williams will start his second season with the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. CT against the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League on NBA TV.
One of four one-and-dones in program history, Nick Smith Jr. will make his summer league debut with the Charlotte Hornets in the California Classic Summer League against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
Below is a look at the odds on the games, as there are no specials being offered...
How to watch former Hogs in NBA Summer League action (July 3)
Ricky Council IV
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 6 p.m. CT - NBA TV
Nick Smith Jr.
Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs - 7 p.m. CT - ESPN2
Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz - 8 p.m. CT - NBA TV
Lines/Odds
Philadelphia 76ers (Ricky Council IV) vs Memphis Grizzlies
ML: 76ers (+170), Grizzlies (-200)
Spread: 76ers +4.5 (-105), Grizzlies -4.5 (-115)
Over/Under: 169.5
Charlotte Hornets (Nick Smith Jr.) vs San Antonio Spurs
ML: Hornets (-140), Spurs (+120)
Spread: Hornets -2.5 (-110), Spurs +2.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 166.5
Oklahoma City Thunder (Jaylin Williams) vs Utah Jazz
ML: Thunder (-230), Jazz (+200)
Spread: Thunder -5.5 (-110), Jazz +5.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 167.5
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each story, HawgBeat will list a pick that looks favorable.
Parlay Hornets and Thunder ML (+146)
Both of these teams have loaded up on young talent in recent years and those players should shine in their first opportunity of the summer.
Charlotte has two first round picks in Smith and former Alabama standout Brandon Miller. The Hornets' opponent is San Antonio, which will be without the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — Victor Wembanyama.
Oklahoma City features another roster filled with young talent. Former Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren highlights a roster that features plenty of recognizable names. The Jazz just do not have the talent that the Thunder do, but former Baylor Bear Keyonte George is a name Hog fans might remember after he scored 24 points against Arkansas on Jan 28.