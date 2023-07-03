HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.

Three former Arkansas basketball players will begin NBA Summer League action Monday evening in two separate leagues.

As part of the Salt Lake City Summer League, Ricky Council IV will be the first Razorback from the 2022-23 squad to make his summer league debut when Council and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. CT on NBA TV.

Former Hog Jaylin Williams will start his second season with the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. CT against the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League on NBA TV.

One of four one-and-dones in program history, Nick Smith Jr. will make his summer league debut with the Charlotte Hornets in the California Classic Summer League against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

