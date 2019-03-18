Beyond the Box Score: Week 5 (Western Illinois/Missouri)
All three games were close, but Arkansas got off to a great start in SEC play by sweeping Missouri following a couple of midweek wins over Western Illinois. It doesn’t get any easier this week with road trips to Texas and Alabama.
Before we completely turn the page to the old SWC rivalry, though, let’s take one final look at the last five games in our weekly feature for HawgBeat subscribers.
Beyond the Box Score
Scratching Across Runs
Arkansas has a knack for finding ways to score this year and that was evident once again last week. Of the 28 runs the Razorbacks scored, only 17 of them came on run scoring hits and that includes at least three on hits that never left the infield.
The other 11 runs were scored in a variety of ways, with five coming on sacrifice flies, two coming on bases-loaded walks, one scoring on a wild pitch and a few others allowed via errors by Western Illinois or Missouri.
