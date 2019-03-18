All three games were close, but Arkansas got off to a great start in SEC play by sweeping Missouri following a couple of midweek wins over Western Illinois. It doesn’t get any easier this week with road trips to Texas and Alabama.

Before we completely turn the page to the old SWC rivalry, though, let’s take one final look at the last five games in our weekly feature for HawgBeat subscribers.

Not a subscriber? Click here to join thousands of other Arkansas fans who are already enjoying premium content and access to our entertaining - and informative - message board.