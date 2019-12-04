Arkansas's search for a new head football coach isn't likely to stretch on longer than a month after Chad Morris was fired November 10 but finding the new coach is just step one in what will be a hard program turnaround. The next head hog will be handed over one of the worst conference losing streaks since the inception of the SEC with 19 losses that stretch over three seasons. Not only have the Hogs been bad by SEC standards, but also by their own program standards. Arkansas hasn't had three straight seasons below .500 since World War II. Here are some of the biggest challenges facing Arkansas's new head coach the day he assumes the role:

2020 Schedule

Considering Arkansas went 2-10 in back-to-back seasons, it's now quite easy to reuse some data we painstakingly dove through to find how team's typically bounce-back after a two-win season. Only roughly 33 percent of teams that have gone 2-10 in the 2000s were able to reach six wins the next season–just nine teams. Win totals increased by roughly 2.85 in year two, so if you're generous you could make a safe estimate that Arkansas could go 5-7 next season. HOWEVER... Arkansas doesn't have four non-power 5 opponents to face in 2020, unlike in 2019. The Hogs will take on Nevada (7-5) at home before three road games – at Notre Dame (10-2), at Mississippi State (6-6) and in Dallas against Texas A&M (7-5). Then they'll play FCS Charleston Southern (6-6), Alabama (10-2) and LSU (12-0) in back-to-back-to-back games at home. There's a strong possibility Arkansas only has one or two wins in the front half of the season. Losing will be tough on a rebuilding locker room, so that's a very large challenge the new head coach has to face. On top of that, Arkansas will go toe-to-toe against Tennessee, which after a bad start this season ended up finishing third in the SEC East. There won't be any home field advantage in next year's Battle Line Rivalry game either as the teams play at a neutral site–Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Nevada, Southern Charleston and ULM look like the only automatic wins you could take to the bank–and that's still assuming a lot.

Recruiting