Box score, highlights from Arkansas' 75-54 win over Orange 1 Basket Bassano

The Razorbacks stayed undefeated, advancing to 3-0 in Europe after downing Orange 1 Basket Bassano 75-54 Saturday.

For the third game in a row, freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. led the Razorbacks in scoring, this time with 20 points. Smith was the only Hog to record double digit points.

Despite struggling with turnovers, the Hogs managed to hold the lead for the entirety of the game.

