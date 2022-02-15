BREAKING: 2023 4-star in-state DE Rhodes commits to Hogs

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

It went a few weeks between commitments this time, but Arkansas does not seem to be slowing down on the recruiting trail.

After landing three pledges in the 2023 class last month, the Razorbacks secured another Tuesday afternoon - this one from four-star in-state defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr.

The North Little Rock product was offered during a Junior Day in January and originally told HawgBeat he planned to wait until at least midway through his senior year before making a decision.

However, Rhodes has apparently changed his mind and picked Arkansas over Memphis, Arkansas State and Jackson State. Those are his only other offers, but several other schools have also expressed interest.

That shouldn’t be too much of a surprise considering his offer from Sam Pittman moved him to tears over the weekend.

“When he told me he was going to give me an offer, I started crying,” Rhodes told HawgBeat last month. “I ain’t ever been so happy in my life. Like I said, it’s been a dream I’ve been working for since I was a little kid. I have pictures of me in Razorback jerseys and stuff like that.”

Although he does multiple things at the high school level, including playing tight end, defensive end and some linebacker, Arkansas is recruiting the 6-foot-6, 244-pound athlete as a “hand in the dirt” rush end.

Rhodes spent his ninth-grade year at North Little Rock before transferring to Jacksonville for his last two seasons. He is back at North Little Rock now, though, and will play his senior season with the Charging Wildcats.

The Razorbacks are up to nine commitments in their 2023 class now, which is tied with Georgia and Notre Dame for the third most in the country - behind Texas Tech (13) and Baylor (10).

A recently minted 5.8 four-star, Rhodes joins the tight end duo of Shamar Easter from Ashdown and Luke Hasz from Bixby, Okla., as Arkansas’ four-star commitments.

The group as a whole has moved back into the No. 3 spot overall in the Rivals team rankings for 2023, jumping Texas Tech and Penn State. The Razorbacks have 908 recruiting points using the Rivals team recruiting rankings formula, which trails only Notre Dame (1,371) and Georgia (1,108).