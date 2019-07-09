At this point in the 2021 recruiting cycle, the Arkansas coaching staff is beginning to put together their big board with top targets and through this summer dead period, which will end briefly on July 23, Chad Morris has extended approximately 104 offers according to the Rivals database. Coincidentally, the Hogs had offered roughly the same number of 2020 prospects by this time last year so it makes it very easy to compare the two classes. The offer number will more than double by the time the rising juniors are entering their senior year. Morris's offer count for the 2020 class is up to 238 now.

Geographical Breakdown

Unsurprisingly, Morris has 40 percent of the Hogs' offers (41) out to prospects in Texas, a slight uptick from the 2020 class. The majority of the early offers have gone to prospects in the Dallas and Houston areas but there are also three offered prospects in Austin and another three in Texarkana. East Texas athletes usually break out on the recruiting scene in their junior seasons. The Razorbacks are recruiting the Lone Star State at a decade-high level so it makes sense that it is by far and away the largest recruiting ground for this 2021 class. Shockingly, Arkansas's second largest offer group for 2021 so far (12) is from Georgia, despite the Hogs only signing roughly one prospect a year from the Peach State. They have nine offered prospects hailing from Tennessee, which should probably be Arkansas's second biggest recruiting area, not Georgia. Three offers are in the Memphis area and three are in the Nashville area. Arkansas has also offered nine prospects from Alabama. There are just three Razorback players on scholarship from Alabama: Daulton Hyatt, Myles Mason and A'Montae Spivey. Seven prospects live out in Gator territory a.k.a. Florida. Five offers went out early to Louisiana, four of them to wide receivers. Five prospects in Oklahoma hold Arkansas offers. Four offers live out in Mississippi. Two prospects are up north in Missouri, none in Kansas so far. Like the 2020 class at this time last year, Arkansas has only extended one in-state offer so far, it went to Fort Smith ATH Dreyden Norwood.

Positional Breakdown

The 2020 and 2021 breakdowns by position are very, very similar. Not surprising to see the bulk of the offers going to wide receivers. Justin Stepp likes to get his foot in the door early with as many elite receivers as possible because, unlike some wide receiver coaches, he doesn't have a wealth of talent in his backyard. 2021 Offers Through Summer 2019 WR - 32

OL - 11

DB - 11

QB - 9

RB - 9

LB - 8

DE - 8

ATH - 7

DT - 3 2020 Offers Through Summer 2018 WR - 34

OL - 13

RB - 10

ATH - 9

QB - 9

DB - 8

LB - 6

TE - 6

DE - 5

DT - 3

Ratings Breakdown

Rivals only just began rating 2021 prospects so some prospects are still unrated, but this is a unique time of year when we get to see who the coaches liked before they had stars to their names. Prospect ratings can change a lot during and after junior seasons but this is what the breakdown looks like right now. Of the 104 offers in the database, three of them are rated as 5-star players by Rivals. Savion Byrd and Camar Wheaton are both from Texas and remain undecided while Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff just committed to Oklahoma. Fifty-six of the 104 offers debuted as 4-stars on Rivals, so it seems like the Arkansas staff and the Rivals analysts like a lot of the same players. Twenty of the 4-star offerees are from Texas. Five of the 56 4-stars have already committed elsewhere. Thirty-four prospects debuted as 3-stars, including recent QB prospect Will Crowder from Alabama who will be back on the Hill for the barbecue this month. Only two of the 34 have committed early. Only 11 of the 104 offers are still unrated by Rivals, including one of two Arkansas legacy linebackers from Dallas, Jalen Jones. His twin Jai Jones is rated a 3-star and he's the no. 45 prospect in Texas.

Play around with the Rivals prospect search tool to learn everything you need to know about who Arkansas is after so far for 2021.

