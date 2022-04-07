BREAKING: Hogs add another high-major transfer

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas has landed another transfer from a high-major program, as former Arizona State forward Jalen Graham announced his commitment Thursday.

A former three-star recruit in the 2019 class, Graham has evolved into a quality player over the last three seasons, even being named to the All-Pac-12 second team this year.

Listed at 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, Graham averaged 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists during his third season with the Sun Devils. He also has a career average of 1.2 blocks per game.

The Phoenix native further bolsters the Razorbacks’ roster with even more size and athleticism, which has been a point of emphasis in their early efforts with the portal. Arkansas has also added former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile and Rhode Island twin big men Makhi and Makhel Mitchell.

Graham is also a veteran addition for the Razorbacks, boasting 43 career starts and 78 appearances at Arizona State. He has seen his scoring production increase from 3.2 points per game as a freshman, to 8.1 as a sophomore and finally to 9.9 as a junior.

Although he has shot a solid 53.2 percent from the floor in college, Graham has struggled from the charity stripe. He’s a career 52.7 percent free throw shooter.

Likely to be listed as a senior on Arkansas' roster next season, Graham will actually have two years of eligibility if he chooses to use the extra year granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic.

With plenty of experience and production, Graham should be a solid backup option for Arkansas in the frontcourt if Jaylin Williams decides to return to the Razorbacks or take on a larger role if he leaves for the NBA.

After this addition, the Razorbacks are one over the 13-man scholarship limit for next season, assuming Williams returns. If that happens, one more player will have to leave the team. Click here to see how the 2022-23 roster currently stands.