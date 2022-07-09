BREAKING: Hogs Complete Flip of 2023 Texas Four-Star CB Jaylon Braxton

The Frisco-Lone Star product calls the Hogs just two weeks removed from a two-week commitment to Michigan State, - which he broke off following his trip to Arkansas - but quotes obtained by a Michigan State reporter would suggest that the 5.8-corner should remain squarely off of any "flip watch lists."

"If I could go back, I wish I would have just stuck to what I said I was going to do and commit on (July) the 9th," Braxton said of his brief commitment to the Spartans. "I was pressured, so I just committed.”

And assuming it does indeed hold, first-year defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman and company will have managed to bring yet another high-level talent just a week removed from adding two more members to his DB room.

With Braxton and RJ Johnson off the board at cornerback, as well as hybrid DB Dallas Young, the staff's proclamation that they'd be taking just two corners in the class will be put to the test as Rickey Gibson will be the next - and potentially the last - on the Razorbacks' DB big board to make a decision.

Braxton's pledge should cement Arkansas' place at No. 5 in Rivals' 2023 team rankings for the time being, and it marks the seventh four-star commitment in Sam Pittman's group - the most since he took over as Head Hog back in 2019.