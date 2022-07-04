BREAKING: Hogs Gain Holliday Commitment from Rivals250 OL Paris Patterson

Rivals250 four-star offensive guard Paris Patterson decided to set off some early fireworks of his own this Fourth of July, announcing his commitment to Arkansas.

Patterson becomes the third to join Arkansas' 2023 class since the commencement of the NCAA's summer dead period last Monday. Patterson was one of the most recent '23 offers for the Razorbacks, as he earned his opportunity at the team's prospect camp a couple of weeks back, but the late entry into his recruitment didn't sway him away from calling the Hogs.

In fact, Patterson had locked in an official visit to get a better look at campus almost immediately following his performance at the camp, and that was all it took for the East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star to choose Arkansas over Iowa State, LSU, Nebraska, Tennessee and his six other FBS offers.

"Probably when I came on my official visit, all the love that was shown around me as soon as I got here," Patterson said of when he knew he'd be a Razorback.

Outside of (and maybe even including) Patterson, the two most excited men in the Natural State right now are head coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

That feeling is mutual according to Patterson, with him calling the situation a "win-win."

"I just always admired Coach Pitt and I like what Coach Kennedy is doing here so far," Patterson said. "Coach Kennedy really knows what he's talking about. I had a chance to be coached by him when I was here at the camp on Wednesday, so I trust he knows what he's doing."

This is yet another big-time prospect for the Razorbacks as the number of available spots within the nation's sixth-ranked class continues to dwindle.

Now boasting a third Rivals250 prospect to go along with highly-touted tight ends Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter, Sam Pittman has Arkansas in a favorable position as they attempt to lock down their first top-20 class since 2009.

They'll have the chance to further that push in the coming week, with announcements expected to come from top targets at the wideout (Micah Tease) and cornerback (Jaylon Braxton) positions within the next week.