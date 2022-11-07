The Arkansas basketball team announced that five-star freshman Nick Smith Jr. will not play in the season opener against North Dakota State on Monday due to a knee injury.

"Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., will miss the 2022-23 season opener versus North Dakota State," the team announcement said. "The freshman is going through right knee management and is being withheld for precautionary measures. There is no timetable on his return."

Smith, a McDonald's All-American out of high school, had high expectations entering the season, and for the time being Razorback fans will have to wait to see him suit up in an Arkansas uniform.

The preseason SEC first-team selection wasn't a participant in the student-only kickoff event last Thursday, either.

The extent of the injury are not yet known. The Razorbacks tip against North Dakota State at 7:00 p.m. CT Monday. Click here for details on how to watch.