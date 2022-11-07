The long-awaited start to the 2022-23 Arkansas men's basketball season is here.

Arkansas will begin its season with a home game against North Dakota State at Bud Walton Arena on Monday evening. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.

Included on the Razorbacks' roster are 11 newcomers — six freshmen and five transfers.

Head coach Eric Musselman has spoken at length about the struggles of coaching such a young group, but the talent is there.

McDonald's All-American's Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh will get their first chance to show out in a game that will go on the official record.

Arkansas is 1-0 all-time against North Dakota State. The Razorbacks defeated the Bison 71-55 on Dec. 20, 2016, in Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs are 80-19 in season openers all-time and 89-10 in home openers. They have won 46 of their last 48 season openers. The losses were the 1994-95 opener when preseason No. 1 Arkansas fell to preseason No. 3 UMass 104-80, and the 2018-19 season opener in El Paso, when Texas beat the Hogs 77-73 in overtime in the ESPN Armed Forces Classic.

Arkansas has not lost a home-opener in Bud Walton Arena — the team is 29-0 in openers at the arena. The Hogs are a perfect 15-0 in the month of November under Musselman.

Here's details on how to watch/listen and key players for the Bison: