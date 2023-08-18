By the Numbers: 15 days until Arkansas football
The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 15 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff.
Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time.
With 15 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 15.
Highlights:
Current Player: #15 Jaheim Singletary
One of the biggest additions to the team during the offseason came in the form of Georgia transfer cornerback Jaheim Singletary. The former five-star prospect redshirted his freshman season with the Bulldogs and did not record and statistics.
Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson had good things to say about Singletary Wednesday morning.
"The addition of Jaheim to the room has really been a big addition," Woodson said. "He’s a smart kid. He hasn’t played a lot of football in college."
Former Player: #15 Ryan Mallett
Arguably the greatest quarterback to ever wear a Razorback uniform, Mallett was the true definition of a gunslinger. After transferring from Michigan, the 6-foot-6 quarterback had two dynamite seasons in Fayetteville.
In 2009, he threw for 3,624 yards and 30 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. Mallett had three five touchdown games against Georgia, Troy and Mississippi State.
During his final season in 2010, Mallett led the Razorbacks to a 10-3 overall record and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl. The signal caller completed 64.7% of his 411 pass attempts for 3,869 yards and 32 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions.
Following his collegiate career, Mallett was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. In 21 games as a professional, he recorded 1,835 passing yards and nine touchdowns.
Tragically, Mallett died in Florida at the age of 35 on June 27.
1985: Arkansas 15 - SMU 9
Coming off a 10-6 loss to Texas A&M, Arkansas was looking to right the ship in the season finale of the 1985 season. The then-No. 18 Razorbacks were taking on the unranked, 6-3 overall Mustangs.
In the late stages of a low-scoring affair, Arkansas quarterback Mark Calcagni was facing 3rd and 23 following two straight sacks. After a timeout, Calcagni threw a 48-yard pass to Bobby Joe Edmonds to set up the game-winning score for the Razorbacks.
The Razorback defense did just enough and Arkansas escaped with its first victory over SMU since 1979.
Madre Hill's 15 rushing touchdowns in 1995
The 1995 season was a special one for Arkansas running back Madre Hill. In 12 games, he totaled 1,387 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, which is a sixth-best in a single season in program history. He also averaged 4.5 yards per carry.
Hill was named First Team All-SEC after breaking multiple school records, including rushing attempts in a game (45 against Auburn), rushing touchdowns in a game (six against South Carolina) and rushing yards (1,387) in a single season.