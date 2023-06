Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned in Florida at the age of 35 on Tuesday.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, first responders were called to the beach behind 775 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin around 2:12 p.m ET.

“A group of people in the water near the second sandbar had reportedly been struggling to make their way back to shore,” the report stated. “One of the individuals, an adult male (Mallett), went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out. Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken but the man was pronounced deceased at the Destin Emergency Room.”

Mallett was the head coach at White Hall High School, and the White Hall School District confirmed the news in a statement.

"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

A product of Texarkana High School, Mallett committed to Michigan out of high school as the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2007, according to Rivals.

After spending one season with Michigan, Mallett transferred to Arkansas, where he spent three years with the Razorbacks. In two seasons as the starting quarterback under head coach Bobby Petrino, Mallett threw for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns.

Mallett is first in the Razorback record books for passing yards in a season (3,869), passing touchdowns in a season (32), passing touchdowns in a career (62) and most 300-yard passing games in a career (9).

Arkansas football released a statement Tuesday evening about Mallett.

"We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Debbie and his extended family."

The 6-foot-6 passer was selected the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, who he spent two seasons with. Mallett played nine games across the 2014-15 seasons with the Houston Texans and he finished his NFL career out with a three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens.

New England released a statement regarding Mallett's death on Tuesday evening.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick added a statement of his own.

"I am extremely saddened by Ryan's tragic passing," Belichick said. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched."

In February of 2022, Mallett was named the head football coach at White Hall High School. The Bulldogs finished with a 4-6 record during the one season that Mallett served as head coach.

