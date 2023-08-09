By the Numbers: 24 days until Arkansas football
The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 24 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff.
Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time.
With 24 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 24.
Highlights:
Current Player: #24 Quincey McAdoo
McAdoo earned Freshman All-SEC honors last season after transitioning from wide receiver to defensive back and making 30 tackles with two interceptions and four pass breakups in nine games.
Sadly, McAdoo was involved in a car accident during the offseason and his status for the upcoming football season is unknown. McAdoo hasn’t participated in fall camp, but head coach Sam Pittman did say McAdoo will join the team in some capacity when school starts back on Aug. 21.
Former Player: #24 Sam Olajubutu
A LaGrange, Georgia, native, Olajubutu is one of the best linebackers to play for Arkansas in program history.
In 40 starts, he totaled 372 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions. The former three-star prospect was named to the All-SEC First-Team in each of his last two seasons.
2006: Arkansas 24 - Alabama 23
In what ended up being the Razorbacks' last victory over the Crimson Tide for what is now 16 years, quarterback Mitch Mustain and running back Darren McFadden were leading the charge.
Mustain played poorly, as he finished 7 of 22 passing with one touchdown and three interceptions. McFadden ran the ball for 112 yards and a touchdown.
After being down 10-3 at half, the Razorbacks stormed back and scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter. With the score 17-10, Alabama tied it up in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, the Crimson Tide scored first off a John Parker Wilson passing touchdown to Nick Walker. Kicker Leigh Tiffin missed the extra point, though, setting up the Hogs for a walk-off victory.
After two rushes and an incompletion, Mustain threw his lone touchdown pass of the game to Ben Cleveland to tie it up. Kicker Jeremy Davis hit the extra point to hand Arkansas the victory.
Kendall Trainor's 24 consecutive field goals made
Kendall Trainor, an All-American kicker from Kansas, was every bit as accurate and efficient as any kicker in Arkansas history.
After missing his first three kicks of the 1988 season, Trainor knocked through his next 24 attempts in a row to set a program record. He finished 24 for 27 for 102 points and he also made 30 of 32 extra points.
From 1985 to 1988, Trainor made 73.9% of his kicks (51 of 69) in the Southwest Conference.
Trainor was also a letterman on the Razorback baseball team under head coach Norm DeBriyn. Following his collegiate career, he was the kicker for the New York/New Jersey Knights of the WLAF in 1991.