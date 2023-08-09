The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 24 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 24 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 24.

Highlights:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yNCBkYXlzICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNVpUZTd2RmdT UiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVaVGU3dkZnU1I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg V2FyTWFjaGluZTIwMTMgKEBXYXJNYWNoaW5lMjAxMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XYXJNYWNoaW5lMjAxMy9zdGF0dXMvMTY4OTI1 OTU0NTU1MjQxMjY3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgOSwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yNCBkYXlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NSEwwdW4xVUox Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTUhMMHVuMVVKMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBK b2huIE5hYm9ycyAoQEJ1enpKb2huTmFib3JzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0J1enpKb2huTmFib3JzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjg5Mjg2Mzk2 OTYyMzg1OTIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA5LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Current Player: #24 Quincey McAdoo

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RdWluY2V5IE1jQWRvbyEg8J+YpPCfmKTwn5So8J+UqCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbEx0ZU9lR1ZKUCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xM dGVPZUdWSlA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2VBcmVEQm5hdGlvbiAoQFdlQXJl REJOYXRpb24xKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dlQXJl REJOYXRpb24xL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU5OTEyMjg4NjI1NjQ3NjE4P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

McAdoo earned Freshman All-SEC honors last season after transitioning from wide receiver to defensive back and making 30 tackles with two interceptions and four pass breakups in nine games. Sadly, McAdoo was involved in a car accident during the offseason and his status for the upcoming football season is unknown. McAdoo hasn’t participated in fall camp, but head coach Sam Pittman did say McAdoo will join the team in some capacity when school starts back on Aug. 21.

Former Player: #24 Sam Olajubutu

A LaGrange, Georgia, native, Olajubutu is one of the best linebackers to play for Arkansas in program history. In 40 starts, he totaled 372 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions. The former three-star prospect was named to the All-SEC First-Team in each of his last two seasons.

2006: Arkansas 24 - Alabama 23

In what ended up being the Razorbacks' last victory over the Crimson Tide for what is now 16 years, quarterback Mitch Mustain and running back Darren McFadden were leading the charge. Mustain played poorly, as he finished 7 of 22 passing with one touchdown and three interceptions. McFadden ran the ball for 112 yards and a touchdown. After being down 10-3 at half, the Razorbacks stormed back and scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter. With the score 17-10, Alabama tied it up in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. In the extra period, the Crimson Tide scored first off a John Parker Wilson passing touchdown to Nick Walker. Kicker Leigh Tiffin missed the extra point, though, setting up the Hogs for a walk-off victory. After two rushes and an incompletion, Mustain threw his lone touchdown pass of the game to Ben Cleveland to tie it up. Kicker Jeremy Davis hit the extra point to hand Arkansas the victory.

Kendall Trainor's 24 consecutive field goals made