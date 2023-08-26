By the Numbers: 7 days until Arkansas football
The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 7 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff.
Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time.
With 7 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 7.
Highlights:
Current Player #7 Trajan Jeffcoat
A transfer from Missouri, Jeffcoat is a former First Team All-SEC member and he totaled 84 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks from 2018-22 with the Tigers.
The 6-foot-4 defensive end has recorded 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks against Arkansas during his career.
Now with the Razorbacks, Jeffcoat is expected to play a major role for the defense as indicated by his team captain honor on Friday.
Former Player: #7 Knile Davis
Born in Missouri City, Texas, Davis was a standout out at Thurgood Marshall High School in both football and track and field.
During his freshman season with the Razorbacks, Davis rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns on 33 attempts. He followed that up with a breakout sophomore campaign, totaling 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt.
After suffering a season-ending injury in 2011, the First Team All-SEC running back returned for one final go-around in 2012, when he ran 112 times for 377 yards and two touchdowns.
The Kansas City Chiefs selected Davis with the 96th overall pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. During his five-year professional career, Davis registered 805 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 250 attempts.
1966: LSU 14 - Arkansas 7
Coming off its lone national championship season in 1964, the Razorbacks were in the conversation again in 1965 after finishing the regular season a perfect 10-0 overall.
A 7-3 overall LSU squad had different plans, however. Arkansas got the scoring started with a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jon Brittenum to All-American Bobby Crockett. The Tigers scored the next and final 14 points of the game in the second quarter to take a 14-7 at halftime.
Both defenses stood tall in the second half, and the Razorbacks ended the game on the LSU 24-yard line. Crockett set a bowl record with 10 catches for 129 yards.
Rawleigh Williams III's seven 100-yard rushing games in 2016
2016 was a special season for Williams, who rushed for 1,360 yards and 12 touchdowns on 245 attempts. Out of 13 games, Williams hit the 100-yard mark seven times, including four SEC games.
The first two 100-yard games came in back-to-back matchups versus TCU (137 yards) and Texas State (121 yards). In a week five matchup against Alcorn State, Williams broke through for 126 yards.
The first 100-yard performance in the SEC occurred against Ole Miss, when Williams ran the ball 27 times for 180 yards. Florida couldn't stop Williams either, as the Gators allowed 148 yards from the 5-foot-10 running back.
Williams finished the regular season with another set of back-to-back 100-yard performances, this time versus Mississippi State (205 yards) and Missouri (117 yards).