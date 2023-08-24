The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 9 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 9 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 9.

Highlights:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj45IGRheXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZwVzVCb0dLdWwi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mcFc1Qm9HS3VsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdh ck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzIChAV2FyTWFjaGluZTIwMTMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2FyTWFjaGluZTIwMTMvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTQ2ODUw MzQwMDU4MzE5ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI0LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj45IGRheXMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rVVRvQk1XUHJN Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20va1VUb0JNV1ByTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBK b2huIE5hYm9ycyAoQEJ1enpKb2huTmFib3JzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0J1enpKb2huTmFib3JzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk0NjkzMzM4 NDkyOTMyMTQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyNCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Current Player #9 Luke Hasz

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZXMiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01QRVRFIPCfmKQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0t5dkpx Zk5oUmIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LeXZKcWZOaFJiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIFJhem9yYmFjayBGb290YmFsbCAoQFJhem9yYmFja0ZC KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjkyOTc3NDQ1MDQzOTA5MDczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkF1Z3VzdCAxOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

A standout through fall camp with the Razorbacks, this should come as no surprise as Hasz was a highly-touted four-star tight end prospect coming out of Bixby High School. The Bixby, Oklahoma, native caught 35 passes for 597 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He chose Arkansas over programs like Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and others. Hasz will be a big part of the Razorback offense during the 2023 season under new offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Don't be surprised if the freshman has a breakout season during his first year in the SEC.

Former Player: #9 Matt Jones

A player ahead of his time, Jones was a threat to run and pass during his time in Fayetteville from 2001-04. In that time, he completed 417 passes for 5,857 yards and 53 touchdowns. Jones added another 2,535 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. Following his collegiate career, Jones was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a wide receiver in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft following an electric combine performance in which he ran a 4.37 forty-yard dash. From 2005-08, Jones played in 54 games and totaled 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns.

1941: Arkansas 9 - Detroit Mercy 6

This 1941 matchup between the Razorbacks and Titans wasn't exactly a barn burner. Head coach Fred Thomsen had led his team to a 1-3 record before taking on Detroit Mercy and needed a win to get things back on track. The undefeated Titans were a tough defensive squad. Tied 6-6 late in the game, Arkansas kicker and halfback David Scarborough booted a field goal from the 25-yard line with only seven seconds remaining to win the ballgame 9-6.

Ryan Mallet's nine 300+ yard SEC games