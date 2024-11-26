Postgame Grades: Looking at Arkansas’ win over Maryland-Eastern Shore

The No 19 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1, 0-0 SEC) never trailed in their 109-35 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-7, 0-0 MEAC) on Monday night.

It was a blowout of epic proportions, as Arkansas started the game on a 9-0 run and eventually rattled off another 28 unanswered in the first half to effectively put the game away before halftime.

Arkansas was efficient on the offensive side of the ball, as seven Razorbacks scored in double figures. They shot 55.6% from the field and a season-high 44.1% from deep (15-of-33).

The Hogs were without center Jonas Aidoo for the third-straight game, but forward Trevon Brazile returned and played in short spurts to get his conditioning back after he missed the last two.

Because of the lopsided score, Arkansas head coach John Calipari opted to empty the bench and let some Razorbacks make their season debuts.



HawgBeat hands out the grades for those who played Monday night...