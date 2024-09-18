Calipari announces preseason exhibition dates, team events

Arkansas basketball head coach John Calipari officially announced the dates for Arkansas' two preseason charity exhibition games Wednesday morning, along with other team events slated for the month of October.

The Hoop Hogs will play the Kansas Jayhawks at Bud Walton Arena on Oct. 25 and they will travel to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 1 for a matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs, according to Calipari.

For the exhibition against Kansas, Arkansas will donate proceeds from the charity exhibition game to Arkansas Children’s Hospitals and Kansas will donate to Fore The Kids Foundation, a partner of Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

"“We are ecstatic to be hosting Kansas to raise money and awareness for some great charities,” Calipari said in a statement. “Kansas is near and dear to my heart. Not only is it where I got my start in the coaching profession but, more importantly, it is where I met my wife, Ellen. This game will be a tremendous opportunity for us to see where we stand before the regular season begins. Also, our fans – and really the college basketball world – will be tuned in to this game."

Both of these preseason tilts were already expected, but the dates and locations had not yet been confirmed. HawgBeat has the rest of Arkansas basketball's projected schedule here.

Under former head coach Eric Musselman a season ago, Arkansas defeated UT Tyler, 92-39, in a preseason exhibition at Bud Walton Arena on Oct. 20 before beating eventual Final Four team Purdue, 81-77 (OT), for charity in Fayetteville on Oct. 28.