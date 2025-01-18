Calipari gives injury update on Boogie Fland

Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari updated the health status of freshman guard Boogie Fland following the Razorbacks' 83-65 loss to Missouri on Saturday evening at Mizzou Arena.

Fland, who finished with four points on 2-of-13 shooting in 32:59 minutes of game action against the Tigers, first injured his hand against Florida on Jan. 11, according to Calipari.

Against Florida and in games afterward versus LSU and Missouri, Fland has shot 12-of-43 (27.9%) from the field.

"Boogie's hand, you know, he fell in the game at our place against Florida," Calipari said after the game. "Billy (Richmond) jumped on him, so his hand is pretty bad. Don't know what we'll do going forward. But, we got to make sure we get that thing right."