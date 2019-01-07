The Razorbacks were riding high after the early national signing period but other SEC schools capitalized on securing some big-time commitments this dead period and now the Hogs are at risk of falling out of the top 15 recruiting classes in the nation.

In the past week, USC and Florida had big rises in the rankings. USC secured the official commitment of 5-star California athlete Bru McCoy and the no. 8-ranked WR in the nation, another Californian Kyle Ford. Florida got the commitments of Texas 4-star WR Arjei Henderson and California 5-star DB Chris Steele. Tennessee also made up a lot of ground in the final days of the early signing period and jumped Arkansas with the commitments of two 4-stars, former Arkansas target Eric Gray and athlete Quavaris Crouch.

As everybody knows, Arkansas didn't sign all 29 spots in the early signing period and they're still waiting for decisions from a couple high-profile athletes like Jalen Catalon and Lakia Henry but even then, it might not be enough. Here's a look at all the scenarios left for the 2019 class and even with the best case scenario, the Hogs only gain 37 points for Catalon and 45 for Henry.

With Florida State and Auburn still below their projected signing numbers, it doesn't look like Arkansas can keep their spot in the top 15. It might even be tough to beat the no. 16 finish that Petrino had in 2009 but the Rivals ranking system has changed in the past few years, putting more weight on high-ranked players so while Arkansas has a vast quantity of 4-stars, they would need a 5-star to be in the top 15 this year. Only Texas and Notre Dame have managed high rankings without 5-star commit.

The difference between a few spots in the rankings doesn't matter in the grand scheme of recruiting, what will be more important is if they can repeat this performance with the 2020 class.