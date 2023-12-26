The increase in power led to an increase in wins and postseason success, as the Razorbacks were national runners-up in 2018, won the SEC outright in 2021 and obtained three separate SEC West Division Championships in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

It didn't stop there, though. Not counting a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, the Hogs averaged 96 home runs per season from 2017-23 and in turn, the "Sooieville Slugger" moniker has become very fitting.

But in 2017 — and with a roster headlined by power players like Chad Spanberger, Dominic Fletcher and Grant Koch — the Razorbacks broke out of their shell en route to hitting 83 home runs. That was the most since the 2009 season, when Arkansas hit 80.

For a long while, Van Horn's clubs weren't known for their elite offensive performances. Pitching, defense and working the base paths were far more prevalent than home runs.

Arkansas has always been a consistent winning machine under head coach Dave Van Horn, but something changed after the 26-29 overall 2016 season — the lone blemish on an otherwise impressive resume for the esteemed ball coach.

So, the question is, can Arkansas continue replicating its long-ball success in 2024? On paper, yes. But the path isn't as clear with so many new faces on the team.

During the fall, the Razorbacks as a whole combined for 39 home runs in 661 at bats, according to stats compiled by select Arkansas media members. Keep in mind, that's against what could end up being one of the best pitching rotations in the country with LHP Hagen Smith, RHP Brady Tygart and LHP Mason Molina at the forefront.

Leading Arkansas in bombs was catcher Parker Rowland, who hit six with 29 total bases and 11 RBI. After a year in which he slashed .182/.293/.238, his emergence as a potential power-bat has been pleasant for Van Horn.

"Parker Rowland had an incredible fall offensively," Van Horn said on Nov. 30. "That was the issue last year. He caught great, he threw great, but he didn’t hit very well. He was amazing this fall. I mean, if he was sitting in here with me, we’d be kind of giggling about it, but it was shocking how much better he was. He went out to summer ball, played ball, did well, made the all-star team. He wanted to play baseball and he got better."

Right behind Rowland was Sacramento State transfer shortstop Wehiwa Aloy. He hit .376 with 14 home runs in 2023, so his five long-balls and .308 batting average in the fall shouldn't come as a surprise.

"He’s just getting better and better with the glove," Van Horn said. "Big kid. Got a lot of power. I think he led our team in home runs this fall. He had 14 or 15 as a true freshman last year. He’s very coachable. He’s letting us coach him and we’re watching him get better."

Finally, Tarleton State transfer first baseman Jack Wagner finished third with four home runs of his own. Arguably the best power-hitter portal pickup during the offseason, Wagner slashed .337/.451/.692 with an OPS of 1.143 and 15 home runs in 2023. The Hogs will need him to keep up the pace if they want to keep smashing the ball at a high rate next season.

"He started his career at Kansas and when there’s been coaching changes at both places, he’s left," Van Horn said. "Probably one of our team favorites amongst the players. Hard-nosed kid. Had an incredible last week of fall ball. Home runs, doubles. He could play first. He could play outfield."

Of course, it wouldn't be right not to mention returning talent like outfielder Kendall Diggs, third baseman Jayson Jones and utility Peyton Holt. Those three have proven the ability to drive in runs over the fence, but they only combined for three home runs in the fall.

Last season, Diggs slashed .297/.436/.545 with 12 home runs and 63 RBI for the Razorbacks. Holt only got 74 at-bats, but made the most of it with a dangerous .392 batting average, two home runs, two triples and four doubles.

"Kendall Diggs really stepped up as a leader," Van Horn said. "He was kind of quiet his first couple of years. This year, a lot more verbal, works hard. The players love him. He was selected as a team captain. Obviously, Peyton Holt is an outstanding second baseman."

Jones may have the highest power-ceiling on the team. He only had two dingers last season, but the potential is through the roof for the sophomore.

"Another guy we didn’t play out there much because he was working at third was Jayson Jones. But we’ve been working with him out there because we’re trying to get everybody in the lineup that we need to get in the lineup, but he’s still working at third."

Another name to keep an eye on is former JUCO transfer Ben McLaughlin, who could play at first base or start as a designated hitter. McLaughlin started 21 games and played in 28 last season, when he batted with a .346 average and he mashed two homers with 14 RBIs and 27 total hits.

In the end, it's not known if Arkansas can continue its torrent rate of hitting big flies, but one thing is for certain: Van Horn will have his team positioned to win at the highest level in 2024.