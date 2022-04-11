Carter could be breakout defensive player in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Taurean Carter has seen a revolving door in his position meeting room since coming to Arkansas.

Recruited by John Scott Jr. and Steve Caldwell, the Mansfield, Texas, native has since played for Kenny Ingram, Derrick LeBlanc and Jermial Ashley.

Including the coaches who recruited him, he is now on his sixth different defensive line coach, as SEC veteran assistant Deke Adams was hired to replace Ashley in January. Even though Adams is less than three months into his tenure, Carter said he’s already one of his favorites of the bunch.

“I like how he’s teaching me technique wise because that’s where I slack at,” Carter said. “I’m more of a natural guy playing. And he’s teaching me to be disciplined and the little things and the technique part of the game that I’ve never had before. And him implementing it into my game, I feel like it’s very much giving me improvement on the field.”