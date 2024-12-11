Takeaways from Arkansas' exciting win over Michigan

In a game that featured a double-digit lead, a double-digit deficit, a last-second shot attempt and more, the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2, 0-0 SEC) walked into Madison Square Garden and came out as victors in an 89-87 win over the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (8-2, 2-0 Big 10) on Tuesday night.

There were several storylines to follow throughout the game, but the biggest was Arkansas point guard and Bronx native Boogie Fland playing in his hometown. He did not disappoint, either, as he led the scoring column with a game-high 20 points and seven assists.

Arkansas didn't get off to a slow start in this game, but Michigan seemingly could not miss in the first half. The Wolverines shot 61.5% from the field and hit seven threes in the first 20 minutes of the game, and the Razorbacks found themselves down by 15 midway through the first half.

That lead didn’t last long, though, as the Razorbacks stormed back to cut the deficit to 49-45 as the two teams headed to the locker room.

In the second half, Arkansas turned Michigan into a turnover machine and used those to jump ahead by 18 themselves with nine minutes to go. But once again, that lead was short-lived. Michigan began chipping away until it trailed by one point, 88-87, with 90 seconds remaining.

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile came up with a huge block, added one free throw, and the Wolverines' final shot at the buzzer clanged off the front of the iron, which secured the win for the Razorbacks.

It was a wild college basketball game. Here's some of HawgBeat's takeaways from the win...