3-star offensive tackle Ty'Kieast Crawford made a third five hour drive up from Carthage, Texas to Fayetteville and he said he didn't really learn anything new about the program but that's ok because he got to spend time with "family."

“I liked the same thing that I liked the other time - it’s like family,” Crawford said. “They treated me like family once again. That’s the main thing I like about it.”

"Coach Traylor is from the 903, Coach Morris is from the 903. So it’s family. When I visit, I am leaving family to come back to family so it is like home.”

Crawford visited Arkansas last month and then promptly decommitted from the Baylor Bears. The Hogs knew other would come calling and they did. After his decommitment, Crawford picked up offers from Alabama, Florida State, USC and more.

“I am going to take other visits,” Crawford said. “My friend's an Alabama fan so I will have to go to Alabama and visit them.”

Crawford was joined by more than 50 other elite prospects and took in the Hogs' first spring scrimmage. He came away impressed by what he saw and how Dustin Fry is doing as much as he can with the personnel he's got.

"He told me that he had three walk ons play last year,” Crawford said. “They have a lot of walk ons and some true freshmen going in and playing. It was pretty cool.”

Crawford is a May graduate so he has a long time to decide but said he'll either commit somewhere for his birthday on March 19th or he'll wait, take more visits, and decide after his senior season.

