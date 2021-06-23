 Arkansas Razorbacks football get 2022 long snapper Eli Stein to commit
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-23 12:55:32 -0500') }} football

Catching up with 5-star long snapper commit Eli Stein

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Eli Stein, a 5-star long snapper, decided to join the Razorbacks' list of commitments.
With so much attention put on offense and defense, people tend to forget about the third phase of the game: special teams.

The Arkansas staff certainly hasn't forgotten about that area and showed it by extending a rare offer to a long snapper. Eli Stein decided he couldn't pass on the opportunity and became the 11th member of the Razorbacks' 2022 class Tuesday night.

“It was actually my first offer, really on the spot," Stein said. "He offered me a scholarship, which is really not common for long snappers coming out of high school. It’s really been my goal to play at the highest level and that kind of opportunity I didn’t want to pass up. It was a pretty easy decision for me.”

