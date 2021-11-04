Catching up with Rivals250 commit Myles Rowser

In lieu of a massive recruiting night for the Razorbacks, it only seemed right to check in on the highest-rated commit in Arkansas' 2022 class.

Myles Rowser, out of Belleville, Mich., is listed as a 5.9 four-star within the Rivals database. Rowser was recently welcomed to the All-American Bowl, which spotlights “the best 100 high school football players in America,” joining long snapper commit and fellow mid-westerner Eli Stein.

“It’s an honor and a privilege,” Rowser said. “I watched players older than me accomplish it and wanted the same for myself."