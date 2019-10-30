Chad Morris, Joe Moorhead give the latest on weekly SEC coaches call

Each week, the SEC makes the head coaches across the conference available to the media via teleconference. Check out the full audio from Chad Morris and Joe Moorhead's time on the call, plus tidbits from Morris:

- "When you look at the month of November, three of the four games will be played in front of the home crowd. We've got a lot of opportunities ahead of us."

- "All the quarterbacks got reps yesterday, Hicks looked as healthy as I've seen him in quite some time."

- "We've entered an entirely different season in the month of November. I expected these guys to show up at practice and I thought yesterday was one of the better Tuesdays we've had."

- "We've definitely had rotation due to injury this season (OL). Shane (Clenin) did a good job on Saturday. We have to have a plan in case more injuries come up so Shane will continue to work center as well. We've got to bring Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham along."

- "Our plan is to try to redshirt Chase Hayden if we can."

- "Jarques had a good day yesterday. He'll respond to the challenge, he's a great competitor. You put your head down and get back to work."