Under head coach Dave Van Horn, Arkansas has become one of college baseball’s top talent factories. Through a combination of elite year-over-year recruiting and successes on the diamond, the Razorbacks have consistently pumped talent into the big leagues. With the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 class, at least six Arkansas players have been selected in every MLB Draft since 2016. The former Razorback making the most noise in the professional ranks this season has been outfielder Heston Kjerstad, who just got called back up to the Baltimore Orioles after going on a tear for the Norfolk Tides at the Triple A level. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Kjerstad is slashing .349/.431/.744 this season with an OPS of 1.175. In just 86 at-bats, Kjerstad has 10 home runs and 30 RBI. You could find a video almost every night of the Orioles’ No. 4 prospect going yard just by scrolling through X (formerly Twitter).

Kjerstad’s call-up makes him the ninth Pro Hog on a big league roster. That includes catcher and fellow Oriole James McCann, Chicago White Sox outfielders Dominic Fletcher and Andrew Benintendi, and pitchers Jalen Beeks (Colorado Rockies), Isaiah Campbell (Boston Red Sox), Drew Smyly (Chicago Cubs), Ryne Stanek (Seattle Mariners) and Trevor Stephan (Cleveland Guardians). Below is a list highlighting some noteworthy former Razorbacks making their way through the minor leagues with the hopes of earning that call-up. A full list of Arkansas players in the professional ranks can be found on the team’s website. Note: All stats are current as of April 23.

Kevin Kopps - RHP

Farm System: San Diego Padres Level: El Paso Chihuahuas (AAA) 2024 Stats: 2.61 ERA, 10.1 IP, 10 Ks The former Golden Spikes Award winner that carried Arkansas to a No. 1 national seed in 2021 ended up as a third-round draft pick despite being relatively-old as a prospect. Because of his experience, the crafty righty has been able to work his way through the minors pretty quickly. Kopps could certainly find himself in the Padres bullpen sometime soon.

Matt Cronin - LHP

Farm System: Washington Nationals Level: Rochester Red Wings (AAA) Career MiLB Stats: 2.59 ERA, 118.1 IP, 160 Ks Cronin was advancing well through the Nationals system before a herniated disc caused him to undergo back surgery last summer. The dynamite closer is still recovering from that, and has yet to pitch in 2024.

Cayden Wallace - 3B

Farm System: Kansas City Royals Level: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA) 2024 Stats: .231 BA, .707 OPS, 1 HR, 1 SB Arkansas fans can make the short drive up to Springdale to catch Wallace in action, as he’s playing for the Arkansas Naturals right up the road. The Little Rock native and second-round draft pick has shown five-tool potential, as well as decent power in his bat. He is currently rated as the No. 3 prospect in the Royals farm system.

Evan Lee - LHP

Farm System: Washington Nationals Level: Wilmington Blue Rocks (AA) Career MiLB Stats: 4.52 ERA, 175.1 IP, 221 Ks Lee landed back in the minors after making his MLB debut for the Nationals in 2022. During that stint, he made four appearances — including his first career start — and compiled a 4.15 ERA in 8.2 IP. He suffered a flexor strain that put him on the injured list, and he has yet to make a return to the big leagues.

Robert Moore - 2B

Farm System: Philadelphia Phillies Level: Reading Fightin Phils (AA) 2024 Stats: .314 BA, .758 OPS At the end of March, Moore got the call-up to Double-A ball and has been solid to start the season, as he's hit over .300 in 35 ABs and has played his revered rock-solid defense. Moore is teammates on the Fightin Phils with another former Razorback in shortstop Casey Martin, who has struggled to find his footing this season (.138 BA in 29 ABs).

Connor Noland - RHP

Farm System: Chicago Cubs Level: Tennessee Smokies (AA) 2024 Stats: 3.00 ERA, 9 IP, 12 Ks The former Razorback ace has done well at the Double-A level, and is part of the increasingly-long line of Arkansas players populating the Cubs’ farm system. Noland is teammates on the Smokies with OF Christian Franklin and RHP Jake Reindl. Other Pro Hogs in the Cubs system include catcher Casey Opitz (High-A) and RHP Jaxon Wiggins (Rookie).

Patrick Wicklander - LHP

Farm System: Tampa Bay Rays Level: Montgomery Biscuits (AA) 2024 Stats: 1.08 ERA, 8.1 IP, 12 Ks, 0.72 WHIP Wicklander has been solid since his call-up to the Double-A level 11 months ago. He is teammates on the Biscuits with fellow former Razorback Jalen Battles.

Jace Bohrofen - OF

Farm System: Toronto Blue Jays Level: Vancouver Canadians (High-A) 2024 Stats: .289 BA, .791 OPS Making his way up north, Bohrofen is living up to the blue-chip status he had as a prospect out of high school by making good progress through the minors since he was drafted last summer.

Caleb Cali - 3B

