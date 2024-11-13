Sam Pittman previews Texas game on SEC Teleconference

Below are links to more preview content for the Razorbacks' game against the Longhorns, plus everything Pittman said on the coaches teleconference...

(Opening statement)

Pittman: "It's a rivalry game for us. Glad that we had a bye week. We were beat up after the Ole Miss game and feel like we're getting somewhat healthy and excited to play a great team. University of Texas, well-coached, exciting team to watch. A lot of speed. A lot of size. But we're excited for our fans to get this rivalry back and being able to play it at home the first year in the SEC. We're happy about that, so I'll answer any questions that y'all might have."

(Can you update on the competition in the secondary? The status of Jaylon Braxton?)

Pittman: "I think Jaylon Braxton is out. I don't think he'll be available. But we have had really good competition back there. I'm not ready to say publicly who we're going to start, but we have had a wonderful week of preparation. Certainly have done a lot more against the pass. We needed that work. But as far as who starts, I'd rather keep that until the game time. But we have had great competition, and guys have really… We haven't had any sulking, any pouting, any of that.

"We've had guys trying to — if they have lost their job, or were playing two when they were one — they certainly been trying to get their job back. And been real proud with the attitude of the team with all the changes that we've been looking at."

(Ja’Quinden Jackson's status? His attitude as he will be facing his former team?)

Pittman: "He's healthy, he's ready to go. He's looked really good in practice, and I expect him to go out there and play at full strength and full speed, and and it's good to have him back."

(Question about the dislike/hatred in this game between Arkansas and Texas. Do you lean into that or try to tamp down?)

Pittman: "I think it’s more just trying to emphasize the history of the rivalry. The last time, certainly, Southwest Conference, we don’t have anybody on the team that was born yet. So just the education of what it means to the state of Arkansas and what it means to our fans, that rivalry that’s been passed down from grandfather, dad and now son. That part of the rivalry feeling. We felt it three years ago when we played Texas here. Our kids felt it. They felt it when we went into the stadium. So we’re just trying to educate them about our fans and the history and what it means to the state of Arkansas."

(Critics say Texas is overrated because its schedule isn't strong enough. Thoughts?)

Pittman: "Oh, a lot of times critics don’t know what they hell they’re talking about and I don’t think they know much what they’re talking about on this one either. This is a damn fine Texas team. I mean, you don’t go beat Oklahoma by 31, and beat Mississippi State by 22, and beat Michigan by 19, beat Colorado State 52-0 and have a sorry football team. I mean, you just don’t.

"These guys are ranked 3 in the country because they deserve it and they’re a really well-coached football team. Coach (Steve Sarkisian) is one of the best in the business, there’s no question about it, and they’ve got talent. It’s not their fault that they haven’t played, let’s say, a schedule like ours. We played LSU and Ole Miss and A&M and Tennessee. You know, we played… The schedule is the schedule and what they’ve done is done a damn fine job with their schedule and they’ve got a good football team."

(What is Taylen Green's status? Some think he might be the best QB Texas will face this year?)

Pittman: "Well, I think he’s probable. I think he’ll come out tonight as probable on the injury report. I can tell you he hasn’t been full speed last week during our practices. He’s getting better every day. I love Taylen. Obviously, he gives us a chance to win each and every game. What a wonderful kid. I feel like he’ll be ready to go."

(What is the difference between this Texas team and the 2021 team? What improvements has Steve Sarkisian made?)

Pittman: "I think both teams are different. Boy, I’d like to live on that and make it make a difference in Saturday’s game, but it certainly won’t. What they’ve done is they’ve recruited extremely well. They’ve gotten so much more physical and bigger on the offensive line and defensive line. Got linebackers that can run. They’re a big football team. Certainly not big and slow, they’re big and fast. They went out and got a kick returner and a punt returner. Of course, they have two of the better quarterbacks on one team I’ve ever seen.

"What he’s done, he’s went in there and recruited extremely well, hired a staff of great coaches that are coaching extremely well and the kids play hard and they’ve got good players. I’m not for sure that they necessarily had that when he took the job. I’m not trying to demean anybody, but they’re much more talented than what they were when he took the job. That’s certainly a credit to him and his recruiting staff and his coaches."

(Thoughts on how Luke Hasz is playing?)

Pittman: "Well I think he’s healthy now. You know he had a back (don’t we all) for a problem, a back issue. I think he’s healthy. I think he’s running better routes. Certainly Taylen is more confident in him than he’s ever been, finding him. Obviously Malachi (Singleton) threw a good ball to him against Ole Miss. I think he’s just … you know he didn’t play a whole lot of ball the year before and I think he’s coming into his own. I think he played four games and a couple of snaps his freshman year.

"I think he’s getting more comfortable with the offense. Obviously the offense changed for him, for all of them, with the addition of Coach (Bobby) Petrino. But I think he’s getting more comfortable. I think Taylen’s getting comfortable with him. He’s running better routes. He’s always caught the ball extremely well. But I think it’s just his confidence and his health has changed and therefore I think that’s why he’s playing better."

(Were you surprised by the intensity and emotion of the crowd for the 2021 Arkansas-Texas game?)

Pittman: "Yes, it was. That’s the whole thing about this game and the education part of it. Because you’re going to feel it now. You’re going to feel it when you walk into the stadium. You’re going to feel it when you drive into the stadium. It’s a very passionate game. But even as much as we try to prepare the kids and honestly us as coaches, it was just different.

"That’s why everybody goes to games and likes to watch college football is because of rivalry games and the passion the kids play for. And hell, Texas will be ready to play too. We will as well. But it’s just a different vibe. It’s a different environment. There’s big games and then there’s big rivalry games and this certainly is what this one’s going to be."