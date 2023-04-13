Arkansas gained its fourth transfer out of the portal Thursday in Cincinnati transfer forward Jeremiah Davenport.

The 6-foot-7, 215 pound forward averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 2022-23. He shot 35.1% from the field, 33.0% from three and 83.0% from the free throw line as a senior for Cincinnati.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Davenport appeared in all 36 games, started the first 15 and saw a 5.7% increase in three-point shooting after taking on sixth-man role beginning Jan. 5 at Wichita State.

Davenport, who entered the portal on April 6, scored in double-figured 13 times last season, which included a season-high 22 points and six made threes during the previously mentioned win over Wichita State.

As a junior in 2021-22, Davenport averaged a career-high 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds across 32 games for the Bearcats. His rebounds per game led the team and his 3-point percentage of 35.9% was the best of any Cincinnati player. Davenport's 83 made threes were the most by a Bearcat since honorable mention All-American Sean Kilpatrick in 2014.

Davenport has ran into head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks once, when he went 0-4 from the field, had one rebound and two turnovers during Arkansas' 73-67 win over Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Classic during the 2021-22 season. He also added three double-doubles against Tulane, Memphis and UCF that year.

As a sophomore in 2020-21, Davenport averaged 11.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 23 games for the Bearcats. He finished the season ranked 8th in the American Athletic Conference with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game and 9th with a 3-point percentage of 37.8% on the year.

Davenport played in 18 games as a reserve as a freshman in 2019-20, averaging 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game. He underwent season-ending knee surgery on March 2, 2020.

Davenport was not ranked by Rivals in the 2019 class coming out of Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia. He averaged 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals while shooting 42 percent from three-point range for Hargrave.

Prior to his time at Hargrave, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists and shooting 59% from the field as a senior at Moeller High School in Cincinnati in 2017-18.

Arkansas now has four transfer commitments, with Davenport joining Temple transfer guard Khalif Battle, Washington transfer Keyon Menifield and Houston transfer Tramon Mark. Davenport's commitment puts the Razorbacks at 14 projected scholarship players for 2023-24, which is one over the 13 limit, so more roster movement is expected.

