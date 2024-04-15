"That was so neat to see," head coach Sam Pittman said after the game. "Obviously he's from Bentonville, but it was really neat to see his speed when he caught the ball down the home sideline going south. He's really well-coached out of high school, but if you know his family, he's come from a mature, respected, respectful family. He came in here probably older than his age."

A former three-star prospect out of Bentonville High School, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout led the game in receiving with five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Brown's best play of the game came in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Malachi Singleton hit him with a short pass that he took 75 yards to the house for six points.

The Arkansas football team concluded the spring with its annual Red-White game on Saturday afternoon, and freshman wide receiver CJ Brown stood out amongst the crowd with his speed and big play potential throughout the contest.

Brown's emergence in the wide receiver room comes as no surprise, as he finished his senior season with 55 catches for 1,254 yards and 15 touchdowns under head coach Jody Grant.

On the cusp of immediate playing time with the Razorbacks, Brown will have to fight to earn first-team reps during the fall later this year. It won't be easy with experienced names like Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden and Isaiah Sategna leading the way.

"I think we all think Andrew Armstrong is a lot better receiver than he was last year right now," Pittman said. "And Broden is the same way. Heck, Sategna is that way. So I think getting comfortable, familiar with the offense and all that.

"But it’s also about the maturity process of being a college student and understanding the difference in whatever ball you came from to SEC football. And how different programs run their programs. So, yeah, is it difficult to come in and be your top your first year. Yeah, probably. But at the same time, and again I feel real good about our wide receiver position."

With all 15 spring practices wrapped up, Arkansas will now turn its attention to the transfer which opens up on Tuesday. The Razorbacks currently have six open scholarships to fill