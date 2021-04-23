Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

Follow along as Arkansas and South Carolina play a doubleheader Friday. (SEC Media Portal)

Pregame Notes (Game 1)

Dave Van Horn is using almost the exact same lineup as Thursday night, but is starting Cullen Smith at third base instead of Jacob Nesbit. South Carolina doesn't have any changes to its lineup. Both lineups are listed below.

T-2nd: Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0

After not playing Thursday night, Cullen Smith hit a solo home run down the right field line in his first at bat of the day.

T-5th: Arkansas 2, South Carolina 0

With the bases loaded and only one out, Brady Slavens flied out to right field and it was deep enough for a sacrifice fly.

B-6th: South Carolina 4, Arkansas 2

The Gamecocks break up the shutout with an RBI single by Andrew Eyster off reliever Zebulon Vermillion. Then they tied it up with a bases-loaded walk by Josiah Sightler. In the next at bat, South Carolina took its first lead of the series on a sacrifice fly by Colin Burgess. George Callil followed with an RBI single to cap a four-run inning for the Gamecocks.

