CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at South Carolina (DH)
Pregame Notes (Game 1)
Dave Van Horn is using almost the exact same lineup as Thursday night, but is starting Cullen Smith at third base instead of Jacob Nesbit. South Carolina doesn't have any changes to its lineup.
Both lineups are listed below.
T-2nd: Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0
After not playing Thursday night, Cullen Smith hit a solo home run down the right field line in his first at bat of the day.
T-5th: Arkansas 2, South Carolina 0
With the bases loaded and only one out, Brady Slavens flied out to right field and it was deep enough for a sacrifice fly.
B-6th: South Carolina 4, Arkansas 2
The Gamecocks break up the shutout with an RBI single by Andrew Eyster off reliever Zebulon Vermillion. Then they tied it up with a bases-loaded walk by Josiah Sightler.
In the next at bat, South Carolina took its first lead of the series on a sacrifice fly by Colin Burgess. George Callil followed with an RBI single to cap a four-run inning for the Gamecocks.
First pitch: Game 1 - 1 p.m. CT; Game 2 - 6 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (Game 1 link / Game 2 link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Another top-10 road matchup for Arkansas (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and South Carolina
~South Carolina's top hitters
~Stat comparison
~Notes and tidbits
~Home run tracker
Game 1 Recap + Box Score: Kopps, Moore deliver in series-opening win
|Arkansas
|South Carolina
|
1. Zack Gregory - LF
|
1. Brady Allen - CF
|
2. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
2. Braylen Wimmer - 2B
|
3. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
3. Wes Clarke - DH
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. David Mendham - 1B
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Andrew Eyster - RF
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Josiah Sightler - LF
|
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
7. Colin Burgess - C
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. George Callil - SS
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Jeff Heinrich - 3B
|
Pitching: RHP Peyton Pallette
|
Pitching: RHP Brannon Jordan