Follow along as Arkansas takes on Memphis in the first of two midweek games. (Arkansas Athletics)

Pregame Notes

Arkansas is starting several reserves in tonight's game, including freshmen Dylan Leach and Zac White. The full lineups for both teams are listed below.

B-1st: Arkansas 1, Memphis 0

Arkansas strikes first, as Cayden Wallace delivered an RBI single with two outs.

B-2nd: Arkansas 4, Memphis 0

The Razorbacks did more two-out damage in the second, with three straight free passes bringing home another run. Christian Franklin gets an RBI for drawing a bases-loaded walk. Charlie Welch followed with a bloop single that drove in two more.

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link) Listen: Click here (FREE) In-depth preview: Memphis led by All-American catcher (FREE) ~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Memphis ~Stat comparison ~Other notes and tidbits

