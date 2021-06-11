CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. N.C. State (Game 1)
Pregame Notes
Christian Franklin is not in the starting lineup because of a non-COVID illness, but is available off the bench, according to the UA. That led to a lot of changes, including Braydon Webb starting in centerfield and a reshuffle of the order.
Lineups for both teams are listed below.
T-2nd: NC State 1, Arkansas 0
On the first pitch of the second inning, Jose Torres crushed a leadoff home run into the seats behind the left field bullpen.
B-2nd: Arkansas 3, NC State 1
After a double by Charlie Welch, Robert Moore hit a home run over the right field wall to put Arkansas on top.
With two outs, Casey Opitz reached on an infield single, stole second and then scored on an RBI double by Jalen Battles.
B-3rd: Arkansas 7, NC State 1
With two outs and the bases loaded, Cullen Smith hit a grand slam to put the Razorbacks up by six.
B-5th: Arkansas 10, NC State 1
Charlie Welch adds to the lead with a two-run opposite-field home run. Later in the inning, Casey Opitz tacked on an RBI single.
First pitch: 5 p.m. CT
TV: ESPNU
Listen: Click here (FREE)
PREVIEW: Arkansas, NC State meet with trip to Omaha at stake (FREE)
~Super Regional schedule
~Starting pitchers
~Weather Report
~Much, much more
|Arkansas
|N.C. State
|
1. Braydon Webb - CF
|
1. Austin Murr - 1B
|
2. Matt Goodheart - RF
|
2. Tyler McDonough - CF
|
3. Cayden Wallace - LF
|
3. Jonny Butler - LF
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Terrell Tatum - DH
|
5. Charlie Welch - DH
|
5. Jose Torres - SS
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Luca Tresh - C
|
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
7. Devonte Brown - RF
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Vojtech Mensik - 3B
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. J.T. Jarrett - 2B
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
|
Pitching: RHP Reid Johnston