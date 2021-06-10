WATCH: Hutch previews N.C. State with The Wolfpacker insider

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Standing between Arkansas and a third straight trip to the College World Series is a red-hot North Carolina State team that swept the Ruston Regional in dominant fashion last week.

To get a better feel for the Wolfpack, we reached out to someone who has covered them all year for some expert insight. Justin Williams handles the baseball beat for The Wolfpacker, the N.C. State site in the Rivals network.