 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack (2021 Fayetteville Super Regional Game 2)
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-12 13:10:00 -0500') }} baseball

CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. NC State (Game 2)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Follow along as Arkansas tries to punch its ticket to Omaha against NC State on Saturday.
Follow along as Arkansas tries to punch its ticket to Omaha against NC State on Saturday. (SEC Media Portal)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Christian Franklin (strep throat) is not in the starting lineup for a second straight game. Both teams are using the same lineups as Friday's game.

--------------------------------------

First pitch: 2 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Listen: Click here (FREE)

PREVIEW: Arkansas, NC State meet with trip to Omaha at stake (FREE)

~Super Regional schedule

~Starting pitchers

~Weather Report

~Much, much more

Game 1 Recap + Box: Bats come alive in blowout over NC State

Wicklander sets tone in super regional opener

Starting Lineups
Arkansas N.C. State

1. Braydon Webb - CF

1. Austin Murr - 1B

2. Matt Goodheart - RF

2. Tyler McDonough - CF

3. Cayden Wallace - LF

3. Jonny Butler - LF

4. Brady Slavens - 1B

4. Terrell Tatum - DH

5. Charlie Welch - DH

5. Jose Torres - SS

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Luca Tresh - C

7. Cullen Smith - 3B

7. Devonte Brown - RF

8. Casey Opitz - C

8. Vojtech Mensik - 3B

9. Jalen Battles - SS

9. J.T. Jarrett - 2B

Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart

Pitching: RHP Sam Highfill
{{ article.author_name }}