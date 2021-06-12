CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. NC State (Game 2)
Pregame Notes
Christian Franklin (strep throat) is not in the starting lineup for a second straight game. Both teams are using the same lineups as Friday's game.
First pitch: 2 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN2
Listen: Click here (FREE)
PREVIEW: Arkansas, NC State meet with trip to Omaha at stake (FREE)
~Super Regional schedule
~Starting pitchers
~Weather Report
~Much, much more
Game 1 Recap + Box: Bats come alive in blowout over NC State
|Arkansas
|N.C. State
1. Braydon Webb - CF
1. Austin Murr - 1B
2. Matt Goodheart - RF
2. Tyler McDonough - CF
3. Cayden Wallace - LF
3. Jonny Butler - LF
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
4. Terrell Tatum - DH
5. Charlie Welch - DH
5. Jose Torres - SS
6. Robert Moore - 2B
6. Luca Tresh - C
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
7. Devonte Brown - RF
8. Casey Opitz - C
8. Vojtech Mensik - 3B
9. Jalen Battles - SS
9. J.T. Jarrett - 2B
Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart
Pitching: RHP Sam Highfill