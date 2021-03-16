Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Arkansas welcomes Oklahoma to Baum-Walker Stadium for its first midweek game of the season Tuesday evening. (SEC Media)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

As expected, Dave Van Horn is using his regular starters for the game. Zack Gregory is getting the nod in left field. Full lineups are listed below.

B-1st: Arkansas 2, Oklahoma 0

With the bases loaded and one out, Brady Slavens lined a single into right field. The hit drives in two runs to start the scoring.

T-3rd: Oklahoma 5, Arkansas 2

The Sooners tie it up with a two-out, two-run single by Kendall Pettis. One batter later, Breydon Daniel gave them the lead with a two-run home run. Brandon Zaragoza followed with a single and advanced on a pair of wild pitches before scoring on Peyton Graham's RBI single.

T-4th: Oklahoma 6, Arkansas 2

After a leadoff walk, Tyler Hardman advanced to third when Casey Opitz's pickoff attempt at first went into right field. That set up a sacrifice fly by Tanner Tredaway.

T-6th: Oklahoma 8, Arkansas 2

With the bases loaded, Oklahoma scores on a wild pitch. It then drives in another run on an RBI single by Diego Muniz.

B-6th: Oklahoma 8, Arkansas 4

Following a two-out single by Cayden Wallace, Slavens hit a home run to right to pull the Razorbacks within four.

First pitch: 5 p.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: ESPN3.com or ESPN app Listen: Click here (FREE) In-depth preview: Oklahoma comes to Baum for Hogs' 1st midweek of '21 (FREE) ~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Oklahoma ~Notes and tidbits ~Stat comparison

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT