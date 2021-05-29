 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Ole Miss Rebels (SEC Tournament)
CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (SEC Tourney)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Follow along as Arkansas plays Ole Miss in the semifinals of the 2021 SEC Tournament.
Pregame Notes

Head coach Dave Van Horn has made a couple of changes to his lineup. Matt Goodheart is still batting leadoff, but he is playing left field. That has allowed Charlie Welch to start at designated hitter. Freshman Ethan Bates will be making his second straight start.

Full lineups are listed below.

T-1st: Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 0

After a one-out double by Cayden Wallace, Cullen Smith followed with a two-run home run to start the scoring.

B-5th: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 2

With the bases loaded, Jacob Gonzalez ties the game with a two-run double.

T-6th: Arkansas 3, Ole Miss 2

Arkansas turns Charlie Welch's leadoff walk into a run on a two-out RBI double by Jalen Battles.

First pitch: approx. 3:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Ole Miss

1. Matt Goodheart - LF

1. TJ McCants - CF

2. Cayden Wallace - 3B

2. Justin Bench - 3B

3. Cullen Smith - 1B

3. Jacob Gonzalez - SS

4. Christian Franklin - CF

4. Kevin Graham - LF

5. Robert Moore - 2B

5. Tim Elko - 1B

6. Charlie Welch - DH

6. Hayden Dunhurst - C

7. Casey Opitz - C

7. Peyton Chatagnier - 2B

8. Ethan Bates - RF

8. Hayden Leatherwood - RF

9. Jalen Battles - SS

9. Calvin Harris - 1B

Pitching: RHP Caleb Bolden

Pitching: RHP Cody Adcock
{{ article.author_name }}