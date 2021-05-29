CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (SEC Tourney)

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

Follow along as Arkansas plays Ole Miss in the semifinals of the 2021 SEC Tournament. (SEC Media Portal)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Head coach Dave Van Horn has made a couple of changes to his lineup. Matt Goodheart is still batting leadoff, but he is playing left field. That has allowed Charlie Welch to start at designated hitter. Freshman Ethan Bates will be making his second straight start. Full lineups are listed below.

T-1st: Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 0

After a one-out double by Cayden Wallace, Cullen Smith followed with a two-run home run to start the scoring.

B-5th: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 2

With the bases loaded, Jacob Gonzalez ties the game with a two-run double.

T-6th: Arkansas 3, Ole Miss 2

Arkansas turns Charlie Welch's leadoff walk into a run on a two-out RBI double by Jalen Battles.

