CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (SEC Tourney)
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Notes
Head coach Dave Van Horn has made a couple of changes to his lineup. Matt Goodheart is still batting leadoff, but he is playing left field. That has allowed Charlie Welch to start at designated hitter. Freshman Ethan Bates will be making his second straight start.
Full lineups are listed below.
T-1st: Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 0
After a one-out double by Cayden Wallace, Cullen Smith followed with a two-run home run to start the scoring.
B-5th: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 2
With the bases loaded, Jacob Gonzalez ties the game with a two-run double.
T-6th: Arkansas 3, Ole Miss 2
Arkansas turns Charlie Welch's leadoff walk into a run on a two-out RBI double by Jalen Battles.
--------------------------------------
First pitch: approx. 3:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs head to Hoover for SEC Tourney (FREE)
~Stat comparison
~SEC Tournament facts
~Home Run Tracker
Game 1 Recap + Box: Lockhart nearly perfect in dominant win over Georgia
Van Horn provides update on Slavens' injury
Game 2 Recap + Box: Amid slump, Goodheart delivers big hit in win over Vandy
Making the case for Kopps as 2021 Golden Spikes Award winner
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
How Arkansas plans to use Kopps in Hoover
Van Horn provides update on Pallette's injury
WATCH: Van Horn, Kopps preview SEC Tournament
Wallace quietly enjoyed great freshman season
Backup catcher Welch evolves into pinch-hit specialist
Hutch's Take: Did SEC get it right with All-SEC honors?
Kopps, Van Horn, 6 others recognized by SEC
Call the Kopps: Beet juice and college baseball's most dominant pitcher
|Arkansas
|Ole Miss
|
1. Matt Goodheart - LF
|
1. TJ McCants - CF
|
2. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
2. Justin Bench - 3B
|
3. Cullen Smith - 1B
|
3. Jacob Gonzalez - SS
|
4. Christian Franklin - CF
|
4. Kevin Graham - LF
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Tim Elko - 1B
|
6. Charlie Welch - DH
|
6. Hayden Dunhurst - C
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Peyton Chatagnier - 2B
|
8. Ethan Bates - RF
|
8. Hayden Leatherwood - RF
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Calvin Harris - 1B
|
Pitching: RHP Caleb Bolden
|
Pitching: RHP Cody Adcock