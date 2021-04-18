CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Texas A&M (Game 3)
T-1st: Texas A&M 1, Arkansas 0
After scoring just one run in 19 innings Saturday, Texas A&M matched that in the first inning Sunday with a two-out solo home run by Will Frizzell.
First pitch: 2 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Ray Alejo - CF
|
2. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
2. Logan Sartori - LF
|
3. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
3. Will Frizzell - 1B
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Hunter Coleman - DH
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Brett Minnich - RF
|
6. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
6. Ty Coleman - 2B
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Bryce Blaum - 3B
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Mikey Hoehner - C
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Kalae Harrison - SS
|
Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart
|
Pitching: RHP Nathan Dettmer