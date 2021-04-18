 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies (Game 3)
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-18 13:57:15 -0500') }} baseball Edit

CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Texas A&M (Game 3)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Follow along as Arkansas tries to sweep Texas A&M on Sunday.
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

T-1st: Texas A&M 1, Arkansas 0

After scoring just one run in 19 innings Saturday, Texas A&M matched that in the first inning Sunday with a two-out solo home run by Will Frizzell.

First pitch: 2 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Struggling Aggies visit Baum-Walker for 3 games (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Texas A&M

~Texas A&M's top hitters

~Stat comparison

~Stat of the week

~Notes and tidbits

~Home run tracker

Doubleheader recap + box scores: Hogs sweep DH with blowout, walk-off

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Texas A&amp;M

1. Robert Moore - 2B

1. Ray Alejo - CF

2. Matt Goodheart - DH

2. Logan Sartori - LF

3. Cayden Wallace - RF

3. Will Frizzell - 1B

4. Brady Slavens - 1B

4. Hunter Coleman - DH

5. Christian Franklin - CF

5. Brett Minnich - RF

6. Cullen Smith - 3B

6. Ty Coleman - 2B

7. Casey Opitz - C

7. Bryce Blaum - 3B

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Mikey Hoehner - C

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Kalae Harrison - SS

Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart

Pitching: RHP Nathan Dettmer
