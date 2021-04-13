CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. UAPB (Game 1)
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Notes
Head coach Dave Van Horn is using Tuesday night's game to start some of his reserves, including Charlie Welch at designated hitter, Ethan Bates in right field, Dylan Leach at catcher and Zac White at left field.
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: No. 1 Hogs hosting in-state foe for midweek series (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and UAPB
~UAPB's top hitters
~Stat comparison
~Notes and tidbits
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
|Arkansas
|UAPB
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Braelin Hence - DH
|
2. Christian Franklin - CF
|
2. Karsten Vasquez - 2B
|
3. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
3. Humberto Maldonado - 3B
|
4. Charlie Welch - DH
|
4. Nick Kreutzer - 1B
|
5. Ethan Bates - RF
|
5. Timothy Martin - RF
|
6. Jalen Battles - SS
|
6. Dante Leach - SS
|
7. Dylan Leach - C
|
7. Edwin Delacruz - C
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
8. Kacy Higgins - LF
|
9. Zac White - LF
|
9. Justin Rieschick - CF
|
Pitching: RHP Caleb Bolden
|
Pitching: RHP Joel Barker