Despite offensive lines that ranked (on average) not very well in the SEC from 2017-2019 at both Florida and Missouri, Brad Davis's recruiting has been pretty good while in the SEC. With one of the most elite recruiters in the nation in Sam Pittman behind him, it should only get better at Arkansas. Here's a look at all the recruits new Arkansas OL coach Brad Davis was responsible for bringing in at his previous SEC stops:

2020

Brad Davis had four prospects committed to Missouri for the offensive line in the 2020 class before Barry Odom and the staff was let go. 4-star offensive tackle Jalen St. John has already confirmed contact with Arkansas and he says he plans to visit in January. He's the top-ranked offensive lineman in Missouri. Ray Curry, still committed to Missouri, says Coach Davis is "his guy" and Davis is visiting him Wednesday at White Station High School. Curry picked up 19 offers before choosing Missouri. Davis had three of the four top offensive line prospects committed to staying in Missouri. He also brought in Memphis University School tackle Marcus Henderson for an official visit in November and is visiting him to re-up his interest in Arkansas.

From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

2019