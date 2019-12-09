New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has hired former Missouri and Florida offensive line coach Brad Davis to the same position in Fayetteville.

Davis - who worked under Pittman as a graduate assistant at North Carolina in 2008 - accompanied Pittman on his in-home visit to Jonesboro defensive end and 2019 commit Jashaud Stewart on Monday.

Since working with the Tar Heels, Davis has worked his up through the coaching ranks with position coach jobs at Portland State and James Madison. Those FCS jobs propelled him into the Group of Five at East Carolina and North Texas, then he finally landed his first SEC job at the University of Florida.

After Jim McElwain was fired, Dan Mullen did not keep Davis and he landed at Missouri with Barry Odom, another close friend of Pittman.

Coaching History:

2017 – Florida – Offensive Line

2016 – North Texas – Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

2015 – East Carolina – Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

2014 – James Madison – Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator

2009-13 – Portland State – Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

2008 – North Carolina – Offensive Line Graduate Assistant

2006-07 – Texas A&M – Defensive Line Graduate Assistant

2005 – Doane College – Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

2005 – Wayne State – Offensive Line Graduate Assistant

2003-04 – Southern University Lab School – Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator