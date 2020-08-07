HawgBeat - Coach's Take: Sean Love discusses Arkansas WR commit Bryce Stephens

Coach's Take: Sean Love discusses Arkansas WR commit Bryce Stephens
The Razorbacks gained their 18th commitment on August 2, Oklahoma City wide receiver Bryce Stephens. Stephens, the No. 2-ranked player in the Sooner State, is commitment No. 6 for Arkansas out of Oklahoma and the third wide receiver in the class.
HawgBeat caught up with John Marshall wide receivers and defensive backs coach Sean Love to get the inside scoop on Stephens and what he'll be bringing to the Hill in 2021. Love has been coaching on and off at Marshall since 2001 and the team went 7-4 in the 2019 season. He was a wide receiver and captain for the Oklahoma State Pokes in the late 90s before getting into coaching and training.
NIKKI: How often do you see a play come through like Bryce? When did you first see that Bryce could be a high-level DI recruit?
COACH LOVE: Two years running we had the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma but he's one of those uncommon kids. He's probably one of the best athletes I've coached and seen play in person. When I first saw him step foot on the field and start practicing as a freshman. He was a starter and he was a playmaker. His speed is uncommon. He's running 4.28, 4.3s.
NIKKI: His commitment came as sort of a surprise, how'd his recruitment go down?
COACH LOVE: He was getting offers at the early part of his junior year. He was getting hit left and right with texts and calls. He's a humble guy, a quiet kid. Doesn't talk much about it. He'd say 'Hey Coach, South Carolina's going to offer me, Arkansas's going to offer me.' He never brags about it. He's not one of those hype kids. He's very mild mannered. It was kind of bothering him a bit that so many coaches were bombarding him, I just told him to take it day by day and be respectful to all coaches. You never want to burn a bridge.
NIKKI: Bryce obviously has the speed but what else about him translates to him having success in the SEC?
