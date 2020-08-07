HawgBeat - Coach's Take: Sean Love discusses Arkansas WR commit Bryce Stephens

NIKKI: How often do you see a play come through like Bryce? When did you first see that Bryce could be a high-level DI recruit?

COACH LOVE: Two years running we had the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma but he's one of those uncommon kids. He's probably one of the best athletes I've coached and seen play in person. When I first saw him step foot on the field and start practicing as a freshman. He was a starter and he was a playmaker. His speed is uncommon. He's running 4.28, 4.3s.

NIKKI: His commitment came as sort of a surprise, how'd his recruitment go down?

COACH LOVE: He was getting offers at the early part of his junior year. He was getting hit left and right with texts and calls. He's a humble guy, a quiet kid. Doesn't talk much about it. He'd say 'Hey Coach, South Carolina's going to offer me, Arkansas's going to offer me.' He never brags about it. He's not one of those hype kids. He's very mild mannered. It was kind of bothering him a bit that so many coaches were bombarding him, I just told him to take it day by day and be respectful to all coaches. You never want to burn a bridge.

NIKKI: Bryce obviously has the speed but what else about him translates to him having success in the SEC?