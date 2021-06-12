Comeback falls short, Wolfpack force Game 3

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas came up one run short of another signature comebacks Saturday afternoon.

It looked like the Razorbacks might pull it off with a big sixth inning, but Evan Justice retired seven straight to end the game and seal a 6-5 win for North Carolina State at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Wolfpack pulled off a 20-run swing from the opener, which Arkansas won 21-2, to even the best-of-three Fayetteville Super Regional and force a Game 3.

“We knew today was going to be tough (and) they would throw their guys at us,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “When they got ahead of us, it got real tough.”

For several innings Saturday, North Carolina State was firmly in control of the game. It held a four-run lead following the sixth and starter Sam Highfill was on a roll, eventually retiring 16 Razorbacks in a row.

However, with one swing of the bat, Brady Slavens sparked Arkansas’ dormant offense by launching a home run to left-center. The solo shot was just his second hit since returning from an ankle injury and only made it a three-run game, but it woke up the sellout crowd.

“It's a real positive because we need him to drive in some runs for us,” Van Horn said. “He fouled off a pitch or two and then he got one over the plate and hit it out of the park opposite field, which is really good to see.”

Charlie Welch followed with a walk, prompting a pitching change by the Wolfpack, and Cullen Smith hit a two-out single up the middle to put runners on the corners.

Closer Evan Justice appeared to get out of the jam by inducing a ground ball by Casey Opitz, but shortstop Jose Torres’ throw took Austin Murr off the bag and Opitz reached on a rare error by North Carolina State, which came into the game ranked third nationally with a .984 fielding percentage.

“They helped that rally along,” Van Horn said. “A lot of times if you're going to score three or four runs in an inning, you're going to get a little help whether it’s a walk, a hit by pitch or an error.”

A run scored on that play and then Jalen Battles notched an RBI with a single up the middle that pulled the Razorbacks’ with 6-5 and put the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

They were stranded on the corners, though, when Christian Franklin struck out swinging to end the rally.

“Christian took some really good swings, fouled a couple pitches straight back,” Van Horn said. “You're thinking, 'Man, maybe he's going to get a hit here and tie this up.' But Justice didn't let it happen.”

No longer pitching out of the stretch, Justice was dominant over the next two innings. After needing 23 pitches to record the final two outs of the seventh, the left-hander needed only 25 total pitches to get through the eighth and ninth innings.

Arkansas went down in order each of those frames, as Justice finished with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings and earned his 11th save of the season.

“With all that in there, it just shows the toughness and competitiveness of Evan Justice, as well as really good stuff,” North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent said. “He’s done that the last couple months of the season.”

Much like the regional last weekend, the Razorbacks now find themselves on the brink of elimination from the NCAA Tournament.

They’ll be trying to replicate what they did against Nebraska in that matchup, which was bouncing back for a win the regional final. Counting that as one, Arkansas has won all 14 of its series this season - half of which required winning a rubber match.

“They usually respond,” Van Horn said. “They play pretty well when it comes down to winning a series, so I think it’s going to be a great ballgame and I look forward to it.”

Quick Hook

Left-hander Lael Lockhart got the nod for Arkansas and looked pretty good through two innings, allowing just one base runner.

However, he ran into some tough luck in the third. Vojtech Mensik led off the inning with an infield single and J.T. Jarrett followed with a bunt that Slavens fielded, only for no one to cover the first base bag.