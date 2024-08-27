The Arkansas Razorbacks released their depth chart Monday for their Week 1 matchup with UAPB set for Thursday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Of the 22 combined starters on offense and defense, eight were starters for the Razorbacks in Week 1 last year. There are 14 new starters on this year's squad and eight of them are new transfers.

The average star rating of last years Week 1 starters — offense and defense combined — was 3.23 stars.